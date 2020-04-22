AAP Finance

Ramsay launches $1.4bn capital raising

By AAP Newswire

A health worker and a patient - AAP

1 of 1

Ramsay Health Care will try and raise $1.4 billion to boost its balance sheet after elective surgery stopped in many countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramsay on Wednesday said it aims to raise $1.2 billion through an underwritten institutional placement and $200 million through a share purchase plan.

About 21.4 million new shares will be issued, priced at $56 each.

This is a 12.9 per cent discount on the last trading price of $64.29 from Tuesday.

Shares in the private hospital operator were put in a trading halt on Wednesday before the announcement.

Managing director Craig McNally said the equity raising would increase the firm's financial flexibility.

Ramsay has suspended ordinary share dividend payments.

The business operates in 11 countries and has made its hospitals available to treat coronavirus patients.

In Australia, some elective surgery is due to resume from Monday.

A number of companies listed on the share market have tried raising capital to boost liquidity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cochlear, QBE, Webjet, Flight Centre, Oil Search, Reece, Kathmandu and oOh!media have tried similar moves in recent weeks.

Latest articles

Sport

Back for another short at glory

It is back to the future for Tocumwal’s A-grade netball side in 2020, with former premiership coach Jacq-Lyn Davis back at the helm.

Aydin Payne
Sport

Barooga working hard to rebuild

At the time of writing Barooga was yet to appoint an A-grade netball coach, but that has not stopped the club’s young talents working hard through pre-season.

Shepparton News
Sport

Young Hawks want to fly higher

New Barooga coach Zac Brain is hoping a new-found maturity will help his side climb the Murray league ladder this season.

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Finance

COVID-19 testmaker Atomo pops on ASX debut

Shares in Atomo Diagnostics, which is adopting its HIV rapid test platform to screen for COVID-19, have more than doubled after it floated on the ASX.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Crown stands down 11,500 casino staff

Crown Resorts has stood down 95 per cent of its workforce - more than 11,500 staff - after coronavirus restrictions affected its casinos in Melbourne and Perth.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Bangladesh workers seek unpaid wages

Hundreds of Bangladeshi garment workers have been left without wages as major global brands cancel their orders due to coronavirus.

AAP Newswire