Virus stockpiling boosts a2 milk sales

A2 Milk has upgraded its full year outlook amid a surge of shoppers stockpiling products during the COVID-19 crisis.

The New Zealand-based dairy producer is among the many food retailers to benefit from panic-buying of essential items as consumers faced lockdown measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The dual-listed firm on Wednesday said particularly strong sales of infant nutrition products in China and Australia had helped deliver a better-than-expected revenue result for the three months to March 31.

A2 has subsequently upped its core full-year earnings margin to between 31 per cent and 32 per cent, from the previous range of 29 per cent to 30 per cent it had forecast in February.

Overhead costs are also tracking lower than previously expected due to travel restrictions and some planned recruitment, particularly in China, being temporarily delayed.

Despite uncertainty from COVID-19, revenue for FY20 is expected to be in the range of $NZ1.7 billion to $NZ1.75 billion ($A1.61 billion to $A1.65 billion), up from $NZ1.3 billion in FY19.

The company did however note it was unlikely the revenue surge will be sustained as the "unprecedented" circumstances begin to unwind.

The company's ASX-listed shares were worth $18.31 before trade on Wednesday.

A2 shares have climbed 28 per cent in 2020 against a 21 per cent fall for the benchmark ASX/200.