AAP Finance

Jobs down 6% since start of virus crisis

By AAP Newswire

lines at a Centrelink office - AAP

1 of 1

The number of Australian with a jobs fell by 6.0 per cent since the start of the coronavirus crisis began, with younger people suffering the worst losses, new figures show.

Employment for Australians under 20 dropped 9.9 per cent between March 14 and April 4, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday, based on payroll data from the Australian Taxation Office.

Tasmania and Victoria had the largest decreases in jobs, down by 7.3 and 6.8 per cent respectively, ABS head of labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis said.

In NSW jobs were down 6.4 per cent.

"The accommodation and food services industry saw the largest reduction in jobs down by 25.6 per cent, followed by the arts and recreation services industry down by 18.7 per cent," Mr Jarvis said.

Total wages paid by businesses are down 6.7 per cent, the ABS said,.

Wages in the Northern Territory and Victoria were down the most, by 17.6 and 8.8 per cent respectively.

The figures come from the ATO's Single Touch Payroll system, which the ABS said takes in 99 per cent of employers with 20 or more workers and 71 per cent of smaller businesses were using.

Latest articles

Rugby

McGregor defends Dragons job amid pressure

St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor has defended his role at the NRL club amid doubts his days are numbered as head coach.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

It was time for Greenberg to go: Alexander

Penrith deputy chairman Greg Alexander says the coronavirus crisis had exposed problems with Todd Greenberg’s reign and “it was time” for the NRL CEO to resign.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Moment that defined Storm - 10 years on

Melbourne are an NRL powerhouse, on and off the field, despite having to rebuild after a crushing punishment for breaching the salary cap a decade ago.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

COVID-19 testmaker Atomo pops on ASX debut

Shares in Atomo Diagnostics, which is adopting its HIV rapid test platform to screen for COVID-19, have more than doubled after it floated on the ASX.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Crown stands down 11,500 casino staff

Crown Resorts has stood down 95 per cent of its workforce - more than 11,500 staff - after coronavirus restrictions affected its casinos in Melbourne and Perth.

AAP Newswire
Finance

InvoCare to defer payout, raise $200m

Funerals provider InvoCare aims to raise $200 million as the industry struggles with restrictions on gatherings.

AAP Newswire