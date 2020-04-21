Oil Search revenue falls 10%

5370537724001

Oil Search has posted a near 10 per cent drop in first-quarter revenue but sharply beat estimates, and said it was aiming to lower production costs in a bid to weather an oil price crash.

The Papua New Guinea-focused oil and gas producer's revenue for the quarter ended March 31 came in at $359.4 million, lower than the $398.1 million for the same period last year, but higher than a UBS estimate of $252 million.