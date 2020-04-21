AAP Finance

Oil Search revenue falls 10%

By AAP Newswire

An Oil Search rig at work in the mountains of PNG. - AAP

1 of 1

Oil Search has posted a near 10 per cent drop in first-quarter revenue but sharply beat estimates, and said it was aiming to lower production costs in a bid to weather an oil price crash.

The Papua New Guinea-focused oil and gas producer's revenue for the quarter ended March 31 came in at $359.4 million, lower than the $398.1 million for the same period last year, but higher than a UBS estimate of $252 million.

Earlier this month, Oil Search slashed planned spending for 2020 and launched a $700 million equity raising, strengthening its balance sheet to prepare for a prolonged period of low oil prices.

Oil Search said on Tuesday it was now trying to further drive down break even costs, targeting a reduction in production costs of $1-$2 per barrel of oil equivalent in 2020.

The virus outbreak has hit oil and gas firms particularly hard, with demand decimated as global lockdowns and travel curbs brought economic activity to a virtual halt. Prices plunged further in March after Russia and Saudi Arabia failed to reach a new deal to curb output, fought a price war and pumped more.

On Monday, US crude oil futures collapsed below $0 for the first time in history, ending the day at a stunning minus $37.63 a barrel as desperate traders paid to get rid of oil.

Oil Search's realised oil and condensate prices were down 20.6 per cent for the quarter, while realised liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices dropped 10.5 per cent from a year ago.

Total production was steady at 7.37 million barrels of oil equivalent, 1.7 per cent higher than a year ago.

Latest articles

Rugby

McGregor defends Dragons job amid pressure

St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor has defended his role at the NRL club amid doubts his days are numbered as head coach.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

It was time for Greenberg to go: Alexander

Penrith deputy chairman Greg Alexander says the coronavirus crisis had exposed problems with Todd Greenberg’s reign and “it was time” for the NRL CEO to resign.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Moment that defined Storm - 10 years on

Melbourne are an NRL powerhouse, on and off the field, despite having to rebuild after a crushing punishment for breaching the salary cap a decade ago.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

COVID-19 testmaker Atomo pops on ASX debut

Shares in Atomo Diagnostics, which is adopting its HIV rapid test platform to screen for COVID-19, have more than doubled after it floated on the ASX.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Crown stands down 11,500 casino staff

Crown Resorts has stood down 95 per cent of its workforce - more than 11,500 staff - after coronavirus restrictions affected its casinos in Melbourne and Perth.

AAP Newswire
Finance

InvoCare to defer payout, raise $200m

Funerals provider InvoCare aims to raise $200 million as the industry struggles with restrictions on gatherings.

AAP Newswire