BHP on track with iron ore output

By AAP Newswire

BHP miner at its Olympic Dam mine site

BHP's iron ore production is on track to meet full year guidance and is reviewing the forecast for copper amid the perils of the coronavirus.

The big miner in a quarterly update on Tuesday said iron ore production was on track to meet its 242 to 253 million tonnes full year guidance.

Its Western Australia operations have maintained production despite the impact of tropical cyclones Blake and Damien.

Major car dumper maintenance in October had helped reliability during this time, BHP said.

Iron ore accounts for about 40 per cent of BHP's business.

Management has reduced the number of workers on site in Western Australia as part of coronavirus precautions.

However its also helped about 900 employees in business critical roles move to Western Australia to ensure work continues.

Its previous guidance for full year copper production of 1,705 to 1,820 thousand tonnes is under review however.

BHP's Antamina mine in Peru operated with fewer workers in March due to Peruvian government restrictions for COVID-19.

Management then suspended operations in April.

A state of emergency has been declared in Peru until April 26.

Meanwhile BHP expects to produce enough petrol to meet the bottom of its 110 to 116 million barrels full year guidance.

It expects to meet its metallurgical coal range of 41 to 45 thousand tonnes.

The previous production guidance for energy coal of 24 to 26 thousand tonnes is under review, while BHP has lowered guidance for nickel production to 80 to 83 thousand tonnes.

