Virgin to file for administration: reports

By AAP Newswire

Virgin Australia is declining to comment on media reports its will file for voluntary administration due to the coronavirus lockdowns.

An airline spokesman wouldn't comment on Monday evening about the reports in Nine newspapers and Seven News.

With air travel down over 95 per cent because of the lockdown the airline has been seeking government assistance to help its financial situation.

Virgin halted 90 per cent of its flights and stood down 80 per cent of its workforce on March 25, maintaining just 17 destinations to transport essential services, critical freight and logistics.

