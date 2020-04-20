Sydney Airport traffic down 97% in April

5370537724001

Sydney Airport has secured an additional $850 million in bank debt facilities and says it will not pay an interim dividend for the half-year that ends in June.

The airport says with the new financing it has $2.8 billion in total liquidity, giving it plenty of headroom to pay its $1.3 billion in maturing debt and $150 million to $200 million in expected capital expenditure during the next 12 months.