Aussies working less due to virus up 24%By AAP Newswire
Nearly a quarter of Australian adults with a job are working fewer hours due to the coronavirus pandemic, a survey has found.
At the same time, 12 per cent of Australians are working more hours than usual because of COVID-19, the Australian Bureau of Statics said on Monday.
The ABS surveyed 1,059 people aged 18 and over via telephone between March 31 and April 6 to gain a snapshot as to how Australian households are responding to the pandemic.
"The survey found that around 3.0 per cent of people who had a job in early March no longer had one by early April," said Michelle Marquardt, ABS program manager for household surveys.
One in six Australians - 17 per cent - said they were wearing a face mask to help prevent the spread of the virus.