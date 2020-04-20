AAP Finance

IGA supplier Metcash seeks to raise $330m

By AAP Newswire

An IGA store - AAP

1 of 1

IGA supplier Metcash is seeking to raise $330 million to strengthen its balance sheet as it weathers the COVID-19 restrictions.

The equity raising consists of a $300 fully underwritten placement to institutional investors at $2.80 a share, a 7.9 per cent discount to Friday's ASX closing price, and a share purchase plan to retail shareholders that will be offered in May at a 2.5 per cent discount.

Metcash, which is in a trading halt, has also expanded its debt facilities by $180 million from existing lenders.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a unique set of challenges for Australian businesses including an unprecedented level of uncertainty," Metcash Group chief executive Jeff Adams said.

"The equity raising together with the new debt facilities should provide us with flexibility in this uncertain environment."

Metcash said its food sales for the last five months ending in March were up 4.3 per cent compared with the same time a year ago, although higher costs to manage health and safety risks had partially offset these additional earnings.

Australians and Kiwis have been eating far more meals at home while restaurants remain closed as part of coronavirus restrictions.

"It is unknown to what extent the elevated sales will continue, including once restrictions are relaxed or lifted," Metcash said.

Its liquor sales were up 3.2 per cent but they had not offset the adverse impact of the closure of its New Zealand operations and on-premise businesses in Australia, Metcash said.

It said its hardware sales have declined 1.3 per cent but that was an improvement of the first-half decline of 4.2 per cent.

Metcash supplies a range of independent brands including IGA, Mitre 10, Thrifty-Link Hardware, Porters Liquor, Cellarbrations, the Bottle-O, Foodland and Campbells.

Metcash said the funds would also be used to complete three bolt-on acquisitions expected to close in the first half of FY21 but gave no details other than they represented about a $45 million investment.

Latest articles

National

Face mask supply vital for surgery restart

Australia’s top doctors say hospitals must have adequate supplies of face masks and protective equipment before elective surgeries resume amid coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Joel Edgerton to feature in SA ‘thriller’

A new feature film starring Joel Edgerton will be shot in South Australia, with work to begin “as soon as possible” once coronavirus restrictions ease.

AAP Newswire
National

Uni students want fees cut during pandemic

The National Union of Students has launched a campaign with demands to help keep students afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

COVID-19 testmaker Atomo pops on ASX debut

Shares in Atomo Diagnostics, which is adopting its HIV rapid test platform to screen for COVID-19, have more than doubled after it floated on the ASX.

AAP Newswire
Finance

InvoCare to defer payout, raise $200m

Funerals provider InvoCare aims to raise $200 million as the industry struggles with restrictions on gatherings.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Crown stands down 11,500 casino staff

Crown Resorts has stood down 95 per cent of its workforce - more than 11,500 staff - after coronavirus restrictions affected its casinos in Melbourne and Perth.

AAP Newswire