AAP Finance

Caltex, Couche-Tard deal off for now

By AAP Newswire

Caltex sign - AAP

1 of 1

Caltex Australia will not be acquired by fuel retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard, at least in the short term, after talks about an $8.8 billion deal were put on ice.

Couche-Tard, which operates fuel stations across Europe and North America, on Monday said the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic was too great to go ahead with any purchase.

However, president Brian Hannasch said it remained highly interested in a deal as part of its Asia Pacific expansion strategy.

He said the talks and diligence undertaken meant Couche-Tard could quickly table an offer later.

Alimentation Couche-Tard made an unsolicited approach late last year. It upped its initial $8.6 billion buyout proposal to $8.8 billion in February.

Caltex officials in March ruled out a bid by Britain's Euro Garages.

The Australian fuel business is the largest in the wholesale market and a significant player in the retail and fuel refining markets.

Caltex also on Monday published its first-quarter profit.

This was $80 million, down from $94 for first quarter 2019 on a replacement cost of sales operating profit basis.

This basis excludes the influence of oil prices.

The result was marred by reduced demand due to the summer bushfires and coronavirus restrictions.

Caltex shares were trading lower by $1.72, or 7.3 per cent, to $21.84 at 1026 AEST.

Caltex Australia was created from a merger of Caltex and Ampol in 1995.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Dylan lyrics for sale for $US2.2 million

In what could be a world record, Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics to his classic “The Times They Are A-Changin’” are for sale with a $US2.2 million asking price.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Attenborough’s grim warning on last chance

Broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough has warned people have a “last chance” to change their behaviour and save the planet, and we must “stop waste”.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Star-studded virtual world-wide concert

More than 70 artists and celebrities have united around the world for a virtual concert, to honour healthcare workers who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

COVID-19 testmaker Atomo pops on ASX debut

Shares in Atomo Diagnostics, which is adopting its HIV rapid test platform to screen for COVID-19, have more than doubled after it floated on the ASX.

AAP Newswire
Finance

InvoCare to defer payout, raise $200m

Funerals provider InvoCare aims to raise $200 million as the industry struggles with restrictions on gatherings.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Crown stands down 11,500 casino staff

Crown Resorts has stood down 95 per cent of its workforce - more than 11,500 staff - after coronavirus restrictions affected its casinos in Melbourne and Perth.

AAP Newswire