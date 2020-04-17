AAP Finance

Bangladesh workers seek unpaid wages

By AAP Newswire

Bangladeshi garment workers protest in Dhaka - AAP

1 of 1

Hundreds of Bangladeshi workers who produce garments for global brands are demanding their unpaid wages during a nationwide lockdown that has forced most factories to suspend operations.

"The government should take care of us, I did not get my wages for the last two months," said a 21-year-old woman who refused to give her name for fear of retribution from factory owners.

A leader of the factory owners' association blamed global brands for abruptly cancelling orders from many factories.

Protests were reported in several parts of Dhaka, including in Kamlapur and Mirpur, while hundreds of workers blocked a highway outside the capital, disrupting vehicles carrying produce.

Bangladesh's textile industry accounts for nearly 85 per cent of the nation's $40 billion in annual exports and employs nearly 4 million workers, mostly women from rural areas. It is facing serious trouble after global brands including Wal-Mart, H&M and Marks & Spencer cancelled orders because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rubana Huq, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said almost 87 per cent of workers have been paid despite the industry's mammoth challenges.

Orders worth $3.2 billion have been cancelled by global brands, affecting 2.26 million workers, according to the association.

"At a time when the buyers are cancelling, paying late and asking for discounts even from their existing big suppliers, the smaller ones, including those who subcontract and supply to both traditional and non-traditional markets, are facing liquidity problems," Huq said.

"Without active buyers' support of these small factories ... solving their cases will be a problem," she said.

But she said they would resolve the issue so that workers get their wages.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced about $590 million in low-interest loans for owners of export-oriented factories affected by the virus so they can pay workers their wages.

Bangladesh, which has the second-largest apparel industry in the world after China, is under a nationwide lockdown until April 25.

Latest articles

Benalla Ensign

Benalla man’s lockdown project gaining fans across the world

With many of us finding time on our hands at home thanks to COVID-19 restrictions, it might be the right time to start a little DIY project. However local builder Tim Rogash had no desire to start a ‘little’ project and decided it was time to build...

Simon Ruppert
Benalla Ensign

Only one new COVID-19 case in Victoria in last 24 hours

The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Victoria is 1302 – an increase of just one from yesterday. And it was not in Benalla Rural City, with the area still only having the three confirmed cases from a couple of weeks ago. There were...

Simon Ruppert
News

ARTC performs north-east line Easter upgrades

Australian Rail Track Corporation continued to deliver major work for the $235 million North East Rail Line Upgrade this Easter. Three level crossings were addressed, including two in Wangaratta. ARTC general manager major projects Ed Walker said...

Simon Ruppert

MOST POPULAR

Finance

COVID-19 testmaker Atomo pops on ASX debut

Shares in Atomo Diagnostics, which is adopting its HIV rapid test platform to screen for COVID-19, have more than doubled after it floated on the ASX.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Supermarkets among safe bets for dividends

With COVID-19 lockdowns ravaging the economy, some ASX-listed companies are slashing their dividends - but there are still options to find yield, analysts say.

AAP Newswire
Finance

InvoCare to defer payout, raise $200m

Funerals provider InvoCare aims to raise $200 million as the industry struggles with restrictions on gatherings.

AAP Newswire