NBN’s $150m to help online learning, trade

By AAP Newswire

A boy sits before a computer - AAP

Internet providers will have help ensuring financially-stricken families and businesses stay connected courtesy of a $150 million National Broadband Network relief fund.

The internet wholesaler wants to ensure families with school children who do not have NBN access, and small and medium-sized businesses, can remain online during and after the coronavirus pandemic.

Online learning has emerged as a key tool to educate children while government restrictions on gatherings remain.

NBN will waive its $37 monthly charge to internet providers between April and September to allow the industry to devise more affordable access for families.

About $50 million from the fund will be dedicated to these families with school children.

There is $50 million earmarked for residential financial hardship, and the same amount to help businesses.

Internet providers will be given discounts on business services so that struggling businesses can maintain or re-establish operations after the crisis.

NBN said it would also help providers of essential and emergency services during the crisis.

Medical operators increasingly using tele-health services is one example.

NBN will offer internet providers better service levels and prioritised connections for these customers.

Labor communications spokeswoman Michelle Rowland said her party welcomed the assistance.

However Labor also wants NBN to continue waiving its $37 monthly charge after September, which would further benefit struggling families.

NBN had the funding to comfortably allow for this, according to Ms Rowland.

Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman Judi Jones said the relief fund was welcome support for consumers facing financial hardship.

The government and the telecommunications industry on Friday said they had agreed to a set of principles to help vulnerable Australians stay connected during the COVID-19 crisis.

Australian Communications Consumer Action Network chief executive Teresa Corbin said she hoped to see internet providers provide financial relief to those in need.

The creation of the fund follows talks between more than 50 internet providers, government and consumer groups.

