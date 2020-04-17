AAP Finance

Michael Hill Q3 sales dive as virus bites

By AAP Newswire

Michael Hill signage - AAP

1 of 1

Jewellery group Michael Hill has suffered an 11.9 per cent dive in third quarter revenue across its global network after it closed shopfronts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group of Friday said its 300-odd stores across Australia, Canada and New Zealand recorded $105.06 million in revenue for the quarter - down from $119.3 million a year ago - after they were all closed in March amid low trade and to protect staff and customers.

Same store sales revenue fell 11.2 per cent to $102.2 million.

The company's Canadian business suffered the greatest percentage decline - a 21.1 per cent same store sales drop to $CAD20.6 million ($A23.07m).

Australian same-store revenue fell 10.4 per cent to $56.8 million.

Michael Hill said it had enjoyed total same store sales growth of 3.1 per cent for the first nine weeks of the quarter, compared to the same time last year.

The business has since closed its physical stores, stood down more than 1,000 store staff, and is asking landlords for rent relief as coronavirus ravages the retail landscape.

Year-to-date same store sales is still 1.5 per cent higher at $418.8 million.

Management said it hoped online sales, which were up 49.1 per cent for the quarter, can offset some of the virus impact.

It's also trialling digital catalogues and direct sales.

However, it cannot deliver orders to New Zealand until government restrictions are eased.

The company also said it will postpone repaying former employees in Australia who were underpaid to help the business through the crisis.

Michael Hill will pay interest on these amounts owing.

The business last year said it owed between $10 million and $25 million to current and former staff in Australia based on the retail industry award wage.

Michael Hill claims most of its affected current employees have been paid their amounts.

Other measures being taken to manage finances include postponing the interim dividend by six months, a 50 per cent cut to board member fees and executive bonuses scrapped.

Shares in the company were worth 36 cents before trade on Friday and have nearly halved in value in 2020 so far against a 19 per cent downturn for the ASX/200.

Latest articles

News

GV Health staff member tests positive to COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health has confirmed a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital has not yet confirmed the position of the staff member. A spokesperson said the staff member was currently self-isolating, and was no longer at the...

Charmayne Allison
News

$140k to fund Shepparton prostate cancer specialist nurse for another year

Prostate cancer specialist nurses will continue to service the Goulburn Valley despite Shepparton’s Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch not going ahead this year. Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia yesterday committed $140 000 to fund the Goulburn Valley...

Liz Mellino
News

Murchison jars commemorate fallen soldiers

Murchison RSL sub-branch members are adding a simple touch to the town’s cenotaph for Anzac Day commemorations this month. Volunteers will paint images of soldiers and poppies on 42 jars, which will be illuminated with candles. Unfortunately...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Finance

COVID-19 testmaker Atomo pops on ASX debut

Shares in Atomo Diagnostics, which is adopting its HIV rapid test platform to screen for COVID-19, have more than doubled after it floated on the ASX.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Supermarkets among safe bets for dividends

With COVID-19 lockdowns ravaging the economy, some ASX-listed companies are slashing their dividends - but there are still options to find yield, analysts say.

AAP Newswire
Finance

InvoCare to defer payout, raise $200m

Funerals provider InvoCare aims to raise $200 million as the industry struggles with restrictions on gatherings.

AAP Newswire