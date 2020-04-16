AAP Finance

Dates set for financial reporting changes

By AAP Newswire

Six financial reporting standards will come into effect during the next two years after their introduction was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The financial regulator, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, has issued the starting dates for the standards, which help manage risk, information security and other factors.

The six standards include two cross-industry ones.

CPS 226, for the margining and risk mitigation of derivatives, will begin on September 1, 2021, and in 2022.

CPS 23, on information security, is due on July 1 but APRA will consider six-month exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

For the banking industry, four standards will begin on January 1, 2022.

These are APS 220 on credit risk management and APS 222, ARS 222.0 and ARS 222.2, which all govern exposures to related entities.

In March, APRA said it was suspending the majority of its policy and supervision initiatives due to COVID-19.

