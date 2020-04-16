AAP Finance

Jobless rate inched higher before lockdown

By AAP Newswire

People queue outside a Centrelink office on the Gold Coast - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's unemployment rate rose by 0.1 of a percentage point in March, with the data was collected before widespread coronavirus restrictions that left thousands unemployed.

The unemployment rate inched higher to 5.2 per cent following the Australian Bureau of Statistics survey of about 50,000 people in the first two weeks of March.

Economists say the March fall in employment could be the tip of the iceberg as restrictions on venues such as pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafes were not imposed until the second half of the month, meaning the April data will be worse.

Treasury has forecast the economic shock of the virus will cause Australia's unemployment rate to hit 10 per cent in the June quarter, meaning 1.4 million people will be out of work.

Treasury said the rate could have tripled to 15 per cent if not for the government's $130 billion JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme.

The government has pledged $320 billion in measures to help the economy overcome the virus, representing 16.4 per cent of gross domestic product.

Latest articles

News

Online marketplace to launch in Benalla enabling businesses to trade during the pandemic

Benalla businesses will soon have a new website — ‘Buy from Benalla’ — where they can continue to trade in an online marketplace. The website, which is free for businesses, will go live later this month and is being set up in...

Simon Ruppert
News

Benalla still on three COVID-19 cases but it is important to not become complacent

Tuesday’s Department of Health and Human Services figures confirm that Benalla Rural City still only has three confirmed COVID-19 cases and that the rate of new cases across the state continues to decrease.

Simon Ruppert
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton goes six days with no new COVID-19 cases

It has now been six days since Greater Shepparton last recorded a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Supermarkets among safe bets for dividends

With COVID-19 lockdowns ravaging the economy, some ASX-listed companies are slashing their dividends - but there are still options to find yield, analysts say.

AAP Newswire
Finance

InvoCare to defer payout, raise $200m

Funerals provider InvoCare aims to raise $200 million as the industry struggles with restrictions on gatherings.

AAP Newswire
Finance

QBE to raise $1.3bn for COVID-19 buffer

QBE is embarking on a $US825 million ($A1.3 billion) raising to protect it from a COVID-19 downturn, and says premium growth was strong in the first quarter.

AAP Newswire