Job ads dived 33 per cent in March

Job advertisements fell by 33 per cent in March compared with the same time last year as employers felt the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of ads on recruitment website Seek dropped across all states and territories as the government introduced restrictions on trade and movement to protect public health.

The data comes before the publishing of employment figures for March, due at 1130 AEST on Thursday.

Hospitality and tourism jobs had the biggest advertising decline (-47.7 per cent) followed by trades and services (-36 per cent) and information technology (-30.7 per cent).

In more recent data, Seek said the number of ads posted in the week ending April 12 was down by 68.6 per cent compared with the same week last year.

Victoria and NSW had the greatest drop in positions among the states - 75.1 per cent and 70.0 per cent respectively.

