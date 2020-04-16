G20 to freeze debt of poorest countries

5370537724001

Finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies have agreed to suspend debt service payments for the world's poorest countries through the end of the year, a move quickly matched by a group of hundreds of private creditors.

The actions to freeze both principal repayments and interest payments will free up more than $US20 billion ($A32 billion) for the countries to spend on improving their health systems and fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told reporters after a virtual meeting of G20 finance officials on Wednesday.