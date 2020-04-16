AAP Finance

G20 to freeze debt of poorest countries

By AAP Newswire

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz awaits G20 video conference - AAP

1 of 1

Finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies have agreed to suspend debt service payments for the world's poorest countries through the end of the year, a move quickly matched by a group of hundreds of private creditors.

The actions to freeze both principal repayments and interest payments will free up more than $US20 billion ($A32 billion) for the countries to spend on improving their health systems and fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told reporters after a virtual meeting of G20 finance officials on Wednesday.

The debt standstill offer is open to the world's poorest and least-developed countries, as defined by the World Bank and the United Nations, as long as they are current in their debt service payments to the World Bank and the IMF.

The initiative, backed by the Paris Club of creditors, is part of globally co-ordinated efforts to bolster the global economy which is facing the deepest recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s due to the pandemic.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz called the move "an act of international solidarity with a historical dimension," adding it would let the countries invest in healthcare "immediately and without time-consuming case-by-case examination".

Private creditors will join the debt relief effort on a voluntary basis, said the International Institute of Finance which represents 450 banks, hedge funds and other global financial firms.

That is critical since countries had been reluctant to offer debt relief if countries could use the freed funds to service private-sector debts.

Latest articles

News

Online marketplace to launch in Benalla enabling businesses to trade during the pandemic

Benalla businesses will soon have a new website — ‘Buy from Benalla’ — where they can continue to trade in an online marketplace. The website, which is free for businesses, will go live later this month and is being set up in...

Simon Ruppert
News

Benalla still on three COVID-19 cases but it is important to not become complacent

Tuesday’s Department of Health and Human Services figures confirm that Benalla Rural City still only has three confirmed COVID-19 cases and that the rate of new cases across the state continues to decrease.

Simon Ruppert
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton goes six days with no new COVID-19 cases

It has now been six days since Greater Shepparton last recorded a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Supermarkets among safe bets for dividends

With COVID-19 lockdowns ravaging the economy, some ASX-listed companies are slashing their dividends - but there are still options to find yield, analysts say.

AAP Newswire
Finance

InvoCare to defer payout, raise $200m

Funerals provider InvoCare aims to raise $200 million as the industry struggles with restrictions on gatherings.

AAP Newswire
Finance

QBE to raise $1.3bn for COVID-19 buffer

QBE is embarking on a $US825 million ($A1.3 billion) raising to protect it from a COVID-19 downturn, and says premium growth was strong in the first quarter.

AAP Newswire