UK Oasis Warehouse group in administration

British fashion brands Oasis and Warehouse have fallen into administration, threatening more than 2000 jobs and joining a growing list of store groups pushed over the edge by the coronavirus crisis.

Deloitte, appointed as administrator to the Oasis Warehouse group owned by Icelandic bank Kaupthing on Wednesday, said that 202 of the retailers' employees would be made redundant, 1801 furloughed and 41 head office staff retained.