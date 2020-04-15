AAP Finance

Appen maintains 2020 earnings guidance

By AAP Newswire

Appen has maintained its 2020 earnings guidance amid signs the company could benefit from a weak Australian dollar and an increased use of online platforms due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The artificial intelligence data services company has restated its guidance for underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation is $125 million to $130 million for the year ending December 31.

Appen told the ASX on Wednesday that an increase in the use of search, social media and e-commerce platforms due to COVID-19 could improve its 2020 performance.

The Sydney-based company said it could also benefit from a weaker Australian dollar as well as an increase in available crowd workers and growth in current and new projects.

However, Appen said it could be negatively affected by a slowdown in digital advertisement spending and a reduction or cancellation of services from its smallest customers.

It could also be hit by interruptions to global hardware supply chains and the suspension of face-to-face projects, such as audio data collection.

Appen stocks had dropped by 12 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $23.99 at 1200 AEST.

