Lynas seeks virus exemptions in Malaysia

Lynas Corp has applied to the Malaysian government for an exemption from some coronavirus-led curbs as reduced work levels drove an 18 per cent drop in the miner's third-quarter rare earths oxides output.

The company's Mt Weld mine in Australia has been running with only essential staff and its Malaysian processing facility went into maintenance on March 23, days after the government first announced restrictions on movement, which have been extended to April 28.