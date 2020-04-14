Afterpay still growing amid virus crisis

Afterpay says the coronavirus crisis hasn't hampered its strong growth and it has no need to raise more money in the foreseeable future.

"At this point is time, it is difficult to identify any sustained trends, in any of our regions, as a result of the impacts from COVID-19," Afterpay said.

There was a rise in hardship claims in mid-March in relation to its instalment payment plans but those are trending down and overall levels remain manageable.

It had $2.6 billion in underlying sales in the third quarter, almost double the number from a year ago.

In Australia, as the lockdowns went into effect, luxury sales dipped but homeware, necessity and personal care sales rose.

Afterpay Day on March 19-20 showed a marked increase in daily underlying sales, the company said.

While Afterpay is available in-store, it is mostly used on e-commerce platforms and is benefiting from the shift to online sales in the era of social distancing.

Online sales in March represented 88 per cent of total global underlying sales.

Its US performance in the third quarter was "particularly strong", with underlying sales in line with the second quarter despite the seasonally softer retail market, Afterpay said.

With $541.1 million in cash on hand and $719.2 million in total liquidity as of March 31, chief executive Anthony Eisen said the buy now, pay later giant could weather a "quite protracted and severe downturn" without needing to raise more capital.

"All of our leading indicators suggest we're managing losses appropriately," Mr Eisen told analysts on a conference call.

It is still targeting entry into Canada this calendar year as well as launching in-store payments in the United States.

Afterpay said it was still on track to achieve its goal of 9.5 million active customers by June 30 but given the uncertainty over the coronavirus crisis it was rescinding that guidance.

Afterpay had 8.4 million customers as of March 31, up 122 per cent from the same time last year.

It had 3.2 million customers in Australia and New Zealand, 4.4 million in the United States, and 800,000 in the UK.

It had 48,400 active merchants as of March 31, up 78 per cent from March 31, 2019.

At 1156 AEDT, Afterpay shares were up 17.6 per cent to $25.92.