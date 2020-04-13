AAP Finance

CBA’s benefit finder sees surge in demand

By AAP Newswire

Commonwealth Bank signage - AAP

1 of 1

A banking app that lets customers check what benefits they are eligible for has experienced a surge in use recently as the COVID-19 lockdowns take a toll on the economy.

Commonwealth Bank's Benefit Finder feature had 78,000 queries in the four weeks to April 5, about double its normal usage and the most since its previous peak during its national launch last September.

The feature connects customers with various rebates, claims and benefits they might be entitled to.

The most popular claims started in the past month were Unclaimed Money; Unclaimed Super; Power Saver Bonus; Coronavirus and Job Seeker Payments; Family Tax Benefit; and Rent Assistance.

Another 15 benefits are being added to the app this week, including utility relief grant schemes in Victoria, WA and SA; a rental bond loan scheme in NSW; and a funeral assistance program in ACT.

CBA group executive for retail banking Angus Sullivan says the bank is trying to help its customers claim all the benefits and rebates they are entitled to "during this difficult and unprecedented time".

About 5.6 million Australians, more than 1 in 5, use Commonwealth Bank's app daily, the bank says.

Latest articles

News

Dhurringile woman in “excruciating” pain due to surgery suspension

A Dhurringile woman is begging the government to loosen restrictions on elective surgery as she endures excruciating pain awaiting a hip replacement. Joanne Honeybun, 50, was rushed to GV Health emergency on April 3 when her chronic hip pain reached...

Charmayne Allison
News

This Shepparton mum taught her children at home over 25 years - here are her top tips

As a homeschooling mum of 25 years, Shepparton’s Cheryl Jandesu has some advice for parents facing the daunting, uncertain road of remote learning. You will get through this, your kids will be okay - just enjoy the ride. “So many parents are...

Charmayne Allison
News

Lulla’s hands out hampers to help local indigenous families in need

Lulla’s Children and Family Centre may be down to just one child. But that has not stopped staff from serving their families from afar. The indigenous childcare centre has been sending out hampers of essential items to parents and FaceTiming...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Finance

BOQ to defer dividend after APRA advice

Bank of Queensland has deferred paying shareholder dividends after APRA urged banks to reconsider them amid uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Supermarkets among safe bets for dividends

With COVID-19 lockdowns ravaging the economy, some ASX-listed companies are slashing their dividends - but there are still options to find yield, analysts say.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Mortgage lending fell as COVID-19 loomed

The value of new mortgages fell in February, even before the most serious coronavirus lockdown measures were in place.

AAP Newswire