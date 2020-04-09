AAP Finance

Seven West pushes back $40m magazine sale

Seven West Media has pushed back a $40 million deal to sell its magazine stable to German-owned publisher Bauer Media.

The company on Thursday announced it had agreed to a revised completion date of May 1 with Bauer for the sale of Pacific Magazines, the publisher of New Idea and That's Life!

Seven West Media said all other terms of sale would be unchanged and the extended date was not materially adverse as Pacific would receive the April revenues.

Australia's competition watchdog gave the green light to the proposed merger between Bauer and Pacific in late March.

Pacific Magazines is Seven West Media's magazine arm and the merger will likely bring some financial relief to the debt-laden Perth company.

The company flagged in October it would use the cash from the Pacific Magazines sale to pay down debt, after that month also selling off its WA radio assets.

Seven West Media has more than $540 million in net debt and in February did not pay an interim dividend.

The company said in late March the postponing of the Olympics and AFL season, along with a falling advertising market, meant earnings guidance would be scrapped.

