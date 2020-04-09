AAP Finance

CSL affirms guidance despite blood delays

By AAP Newswire

Scientists working in a CSL lab - AAP

1 of 1

Biotechnology giant CSL says its full year profit guidance remains unchanged, ahead of a coronavirus update to investors.

The firm does however expect challenges collecting plasma blood from its centres in the US due to restrictions on movement.

CSL on Thursday maintained its profit range of $US2.1 billion to $US2.17 billion for the 2020 financial year.

It is due to provide more detail in an investor call from 0900 AEST.

Last month CSL usurped the Commonwealth Bank as Australia's largest listed company.

It is one of 27 ASX/300 firms whose share price has increased in value in 2020 despite a wider market downturn.

CSL shares were worth $311.94 before trade on Thursday and are still 13.12 per cent higher for the year.

The benchmark ASX/200 has fallen by 22 per cent since December 31.

CSL shares have lost 8.9 per cent since hitting an all-time high of $342.75 on February 20 but the ASX/200 has dropped 27 per cent in that time.

Before trade on Thursday the blood products maker had a market capitalisation of $142 billion.

