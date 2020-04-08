AAP Finance

Mortgage lending fell as COVID-19 loomed

By AAP Newswire

A man walks past some residential houses. - AAP

1 of 1

The value of new home loans fell by a worse-than-expected 1.7 per cent in February even before the most serious coronavirus lockdown measures were in place.

Economists had tipped the total value of housing loans to slow from 4.6 per cent growth in January as the COVID-19 outbreak emerged into the national consciousness.

But a $1.26 billion decline in the total value of housing loans to $19.46 billion was well at odds with the predicted 1.5 per cent increase.

The value of owner-occupier, investor and fixed-term personal lending went backwards during the month.

Owner-occupiers took out $14.15 billion in mortgages during February, down 1.7 per cent on the previous month.

Investors took out $5.31 billion in loans, down 1.9 per cent.

The number of loans for the purchase of new and existing homes went backwards.

First home buyers borrowed $4.11 billion - an increase of 0.3 per cent on January - but well below the 4.6 per cent growth rate experienced during the first month of the year.

The number of new loans for owner-occupiers rose by 0.4 per cent to 9,734, slowing from a 4.8 per cent rise in January.

The number loans for home building slowed from 4.2 per cent in January but still rose by 1.9 per cent for the month.

Lending for businesses rose by 8.9 per cent for construction and 13.4 per cent for property purchases.

Latest articles

Sport

Shepparton Swans aiming for higher position

After multiple seasons tinkering with their product, the Shepparton Swans look ready to spread their wings in 2020. The Swans have spent the past three seasons anchored at the bottom of the Goulburn Valley League ladder and with their next crop of...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Marshall finished Port quarantine period

Deniliquin footballer Todd Marshall is happy negotiations regarding pay cuts between the AFL and the AFL Players’ Association are over. AFL players agreed to a 50 per cent pay cut until the end of May on Friday, March 27. The pay cut will...

Shepparton News
Sport

Instant Replay: 2013 Masters

Australia waited out 77 editions and eight second-place finishes at The Masters, before its most famous golfing day had a famous Green Jacket headed down under.

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

Finance

BOQ to defer dividend after APRA advice

Bank of Queensland has deferred paying shareholder dividends after APRA urged banks to reconsider them amid uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Finance

QBE names AXA XL’s Harris for CEO ranks

QBE Insurance has named AXA XL’s Jason Harris as its next chief executive of international operations after Richard Pryce said he would retire.

AAP Newswire
Finance

BlueScope slows work to expand US mill

BlueScope Steel is easing work on its North Star steel mill in the US due to economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire