AAP Finance

S&P downgrades Australia to negative

By AAP Newswire

Standard & Poor's in New York - AAP

1 of 1

S&P Global Ratings has downgraded its outlook on Australia from stable to negative as a result of the government's stimulus measures.

The agency has also reaffirmed its AAA/A-1+ long- and short-term local and foreign currency ratings.

S&P expects the government's debt burden to weaken materially as a result of the stimulus and believes Australia faces fiscal and economic risks that are "tilted toward the downside".

"The COVID-19 outbreak has dealt Australia a severe economic and fiscal shock," the ratings agency said.

"We expect the Australian economy to plunge into recession for the first time in almost 30 years, causing a substantial deterioration of the government's fiscal headroom at the AAA rating level."

This comes after American credit rating agency Fitch downgraded Australia's big four banks to A+ from AA- on Tuesday.

The agency said the move reflected its expectations of a significant economic shock in 1H20 due to measures taken to halt the spread of COVID-19, with the government pledging $320 billion to prevent a crisis.

Fitch said it expected GDP to shrink in Australia in 1H20, with only a modest recovery starting in the second half and extending into 2021.

"Unemployment is likely to spike sharply and remain very elevated relative to pre-pandemic levels even after the recovery is underway," it said.

"The current operating environment scores incorporate this base case and the outlook on this factor would likely be revised to stable should the baseline case scenario eventuate."

Latest articles

News

GV Health receives vital equipment for ICU

Goulburn Valley Health’s intensive care unit has received a generous donation of essential medical equipment from La Trobe University. GV Health Director of Nursing and Midwifery Education Cathy Scott said the donation included personal...

Tara Whitsed
News

Shepparton father recreates deb ball for twin daughters

Deb balls may be cancelled, but that didn’t stop a Shepparton father from dressing up and sharing a precious dance with his twin daughters recently. Local dad Jason Coonerty recreated a deb ball for his daughters Ada and Livy on Sunday, March 29 in...

Charmayne Allison
News

Ninth COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has another positive diagnosis of COVID-19, taking the total to nine. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the ninth case - the only recorded increase in Northern Victoria. “I can confirm there are a number of...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Finance

QBE names AXA XL’s Harris for CEO ranks

QBE Insurance has named AXA XL’s Jason Harris as its next chief executive of international operations after Richard Pryce said he would retire.

AAP Newswire
Finance

BOQ to defer dividend after APRA advice

Bank of Queensland has deferred paying shareholder dividends after APRA urged banks to reconsider them amid uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Finance

BlueScope slows work to expand US mill

BlueScope Steel is easing work on its North Star steel mill in the US due to economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire