AAP Finance

BOQ to defer dividend after APRA advice

By AAP Newswire

People outside a Bank of Queensland branch - AAP

1 of 1

Bank of Queensland will defer paying dividends to shareholders after the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority urged banks to consider doing so due to the coronavirus impact.

The regional lender on Wednesday said it would defer a decision on paying its interim dividend until the economic outlook is clearer.

The decision comes as BoQ reports a 10 per cent drop in cash earnings to $151 million for the first half of 2020.

APRA on Tuesday asked banks to conserve capital and reduce dividends, given the uncertain economic outlook.

This would ensure banks could continue to lend and underwrite insurance.

Bank of Queensland chairman Patrick Allaway said the bank understood the impact of its decision on shareholders but APRA's guidance was a prudent step.

The bank's revenue was flat at $545 million for the six months to February 29, while expenses soared 31 per cent to $377 million, including $47 million in non-recurring expenses associated with its strategic review and restructure.

Statutory net profit dropped 40 per cent to $93 million.

Latest articles

Finance

BOQ to defer dividend after APRA advice

Bank of Queensland has deferred paying shareholder dividends after APRA urged banks to reconsider the payments due to economic uncertainty.

AAP Newswire
Finance

IAG boss Harmer to retire by end of 2020

IAG chief executive Peter Harmer intends to retire by the end of 2020 after five years in the role.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Treasury Wine flags Penfolds spin-off

Treasury Wine Estates is considering a demerger and spinning off its famed Penfolds brand to maximise the potential of its luxury portfolio.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

RBA held recession fears before rate cut

The Reserve Bank feared at least two quarters of economic contraction when deciding to cut the cash rate to a record low at its ad hoc meeting in March.

AAP Newswire
Finance

QBE names AXA XL’s Harris for CEO ranks

QBE Insurance has named AXA XL’s Jason Harris as its next chief executive of international operations after Richard Pryce said he would retire.

AAP Newswire
Finance

BlueScope slows work to expand US mill

BlueScope Steel is easing work on its North Star steel mill in the US due to economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire