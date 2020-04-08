AAP Finance

Challenger bank 86 400 raises $34 million

By AAP Newswire

86 400 executives Anthony Thomson and Robert Bell - AAP

1 of 1

Cuscal-backed challenger bank 86 400 has brought on its first outside investors, raising a total of $34 million in new capital.

The Series A capital raise led by Morgan Stanley raise brings its total capital to $90 million.

The investors included fund managers, an Australian superannuation fund, high net worth individuals and family offices, the neobank said.

It is one of the largest Australian fintech series A rounds to date.

"It gives us a vote of confidence in us and what we are doing," chief executive Robert Bell told AAP.

The neobank has grown to more than 170,000 accounts since launching in September and says it is on track to hit 500,000 accounts in the next 12 months, with a mortgage book of close to $2 billion by the end of 2021.

The capital will be used to support business operations as the bank is still "some way off to being self-sustaining," Mr Bell said.

"This means we don't slow down at all, we just keep our foot firmly on the accelerator," he said.

Like neobank rivals Xinja, Volt Bank and Up, 86 400 bank eschews physical branches in favour of an app-based platform built on cloud computing, meaning the coronavirus crisis has not disrupted its business too much, although all staff are working from home.

Mr Bell said the bank is looking at an initial public offering in about 18 to 24 months.

Latest articles

News

Frustration with temporary ban on gun sales

A Shepparton fishing and hunting enthusiast says he is “frustrated” and “disappointed” with the temporary ban placed on the sale of firearms and ammunition for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trelly’s owner Steve Threlfall said the Victorian...

Liz Mellino
News

Weddings - I miss the tragedy and the comedy

One of the many heartaches caused by this terrible pandemic is the cancellation of weddings. Months of seating plans and hard fashion choices are scattered to the winds, never to be repeated in exactly the same way. Not that this affects me too...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton’s dancing queen

Where does artistic inspiration come from? For some it’s nature, others have music or cultural roots. For choreographer Kyla McGregor it’s her home and family. John Lewis talked to the Shepparton teacher and mother of two about her dance theatre...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Finance

RBA held recession fears before rate cut

The Reserve Bank feared at least two quarters of economic contraction when deciding to cut the cash rate to a record low at its ad hoc meeting in March.

AAP Newswire
Finance

QBE names AXA XL’s Harris for CEO ranks

QBE Insurance has named AXA XL’s Jason Harris as its next chief executive of international operations after Richard Pryce said he would retire.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Webjet to raise $275m to weather virus

Webjet will raise $275 million to deal with the impact of the coronavirus and government travel restrictions on its business.

AAP Newswire