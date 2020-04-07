QBE names AXA XL’s Jason Harris as new CEO

Insurer QBE has named AXA XL's Jason Harris as incoming chief executive after Richard Pryce decided to retire.

Mr Harris is chief executive, global property and casualty, at AXA XL and will remain in London when he takes over as QBE CEO later this year.

Mr Harris has overseen financials, construction, engineering and risk engineering in his current role.

He has worked in the insurance industry for more than 25 years and for international groups such as AIG/Chartis and Chubb.

Mr Pryce will leave QBE in early 2021 after a 35-year career in the industry.