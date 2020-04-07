AAP Finance

QBE names AXA XL’s Jason Harris as new CEO

By AAP Newswire

QBE annual general meeting - AAP

1 of 1

Insurer QBE has named AXA XL's Jason Harris as incoming chief executive after Richard Pryce decided to retire.

Mr Harris is chief executive, global property and casualty, at AXA XL and will remain in London when he takes over as QBE CEO later this year.

Mr Harris has overseen financials, construction, engineering and risk engineering in his current role.

He has worked in the insurance industry for more than 25 years and for international groups such as AIG/Chartis and Chubb.

Mr Pryce will leave QBE in early 2021 after a 35-year career in the industry.

Latest articles

Sport

School cricket success for Benalla P-12 College

The Benalla P-12 College Year 8 girls cricket team had a hugely successful day on the pitch recently. The side took to the Benalla Showgrounds on March 13 for the first round robin event of the year. Playing three rounds, defeating FCJ8, Euroa 8...

Benalla Ensign
Sport

Football and netball magazine arrives today

The McPherson Media Group’s annual Football and Netball Magazine is turning 16 this year —and how sweet it is. Once again your one-stop shop for all things football and netball as the respective seasons of your favourite teams get set to...

Benalla Ensign
Sport

Benalla Sportstar: Mailer swimming her way to the top

Maddison Mailer’s swimming resume is as impressive as anyone at 16-years-old. In eight years with Benalla Swimming Club, Mailer has gone from local swimmer to someone we could soon be seeing on the national stage.

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

Finance

RBA held recession fears before rate cut

The Reserve Bank feared at least two quarters of economic contraction when deciding to cut the cash rate to a record low at its ad hoc meeting in March.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Traffic slows, toll prices will still rise

Transurban’s average daily traffic figures for March show an accelerating decline in cars travelling on its Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane toll roads.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Webjet to raise $275m to weather virus

Webjet will raise $275 million to deal with the impact of the coronavirus and government travel restrictions on its business.

AAP Newswire