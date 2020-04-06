AAP Finance

Warning on early access to super scam

By AAP Newswire

Scammers are pretending to offer people financial relief from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic by helping them access superannuation early.

The fraudsters are phoning people and claiming to be from organisations that can help them access their superannuation, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission warns.

The fraudsters are trying to profit from a recent federal government plan to allow people suffering financial hardship partial access to their superannuation from mid-April.

ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said people should be wary of callers or emails purporting to be from a government agency.

Scammers will try to gain personal information so they can steal superannuation savings.

"Never give any information about your superannuation to someone who has contacted you," Ms Rickard said.

Superannuation scams usually affect older people. However, the government's actions mean many more people could be targeted.

Australians lost more than $6 million to superannuation scams last year, according to the ACCC.

