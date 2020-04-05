AAP Finance

Trump considering tariffs on oil imports

By AAP Newswire

US President Donald J. Trump - AAP

President Donald Trump says he will consider imposing tariffs on oil imports as he criticised plans by other major global oil producers to cut output, suggesting the United States will not join them.

"It's going to hurt a lot of jobs in our country, this price," Trump told reporters during a daily briefing. "If I have to do tariffs ... I'll do whatever I have to do."

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, led by Saudi Arabia, and its allies are working on a deal for an unprecedented oil production cut equivalent to around 10 per cent of worldwide supply in what they expected would be a global effort including the United States.

The White House, however, did not make such a commitment after a Friday meeting with oil companies.

"I don't care about OPEC," Trump said, adding he believed the producer group was destroying itself.

OPEC and Russia have postponed a meeting due on Monday to discuss oil output cuts until April 9, OPEC sources say, as a row between Moscow officials and Saudi Arabia over who is to blame for plunging crude prices intensified.

The delay came amid pressure from Trump for the OPEC to urgently stabilise global oil markets.

Oil prices hit an 18-year low on March 30 due to a slump in demand caused by lockdowns to contain the coronavirus outbreak and the failure of OPEC and other producers led by Russia to extend a deal on output curbs that expired on March 31.

