AAP Finance

Lufthansa CFO resigns for health reasons

By AAP Newswire

Ulrik Svensson - AAP



Lufthansa is searching for a new chief financial officer in the midst of the turbulence created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ulrik Svensson is resigning from his position for health reasons on Monday, the German airline announced on Saturday, without providing further details.

The 59-year-old Swede had been a member of the board since January 1, 2017.

Lufthansa, like all other airlines, has been severely affected by the consequences of the pandemic.

The company has grounded almost its entire fleet, put tens of thousands of employees on short-time working and is seeking billions in government aid.

