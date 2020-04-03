AAP Finance

Retail spending bounces back in February

By AAP Newswire

Inside a supermarket in Sydney. - AAP

1 of 1

Retail spending increased more sharply than expected in February thanks to a surge in spending on basic necessities in supermarkets and department stores.

Retail trade rose by 0.5 per cent in February to $27.8 billion, seasonally adjusted, according to figures released Friday by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Preliminary retail figures released two weeks ago suggested shoppers frantically buying toilet paper, rice, pasta and other goods due to coronavirus fears would result in a 0.4 per cent rise for the month.

The February rise follows an unrevised fall of 0.3 per cent in January, which was weighed down by people staying indoors because of the smoke from the devastating bushfire that hit eastern Australia throughout the summer.

January was also the nation's first back-to-back monthly retail decline since August 2017.

The latest figures were boosted by a 3.1 per cent rise in department store spending, a 0.8 per cent rise in food retailing, and a 0.7 per cent rise in household goods, but were weighed down by a 2.9 per cent fall in the clothing and footwear sector.

The Australian dollar fell to 60.48 US cents at 1141 AEDT, from 60.55 US cents just before the data was released at 1130 AEDT.

Latest articles

News

Each night at 8pm, this Shepparton street claps for our healthcare workers

At 8 pm Wednesday on Shepparton’s Northcote Ave, something truly extraordinary happened. One by one, doors cracked open and young and old spilled onto their front lawns. And began to clap and cheer. Car horns beeped, someone banged...

Charmayne Allison
News

Mooroopna man set to be extradited following release from prison

A Mooroopna man is expected to be extradited to NSW to face previous charges in that state after being released from Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. Kevin Moffatt, 23, was on Tuesday sentenced to 35 days in custody in relation to...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton police issue 10 fines overnight to people not following gathering restrictions

Shepparton police issued 10 infringement notices overnight on Wednesday to people not complying with social distancing restrictions put in place due to COVID-19. These people, aged between 17 and 32, are alleged to have failed to comply with the...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Finance

RBA held recession fears before rate cut

The Reserve Bank feared at least two quarters of economic contraction when deciding to cut the cash rate to a record low at its ad hoc meeting in March.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Webjet to raise $275m to weather virus

Webjet will raise $275 million to deal with the impact of the coronavirus and government travel restrictions on its business.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Job vacancies dip slightly before COVID-19

A seasonally adjusted quarterly decline in jobs vacancies reflects reduced vacancies for some of the businesses affected by bushfires, the ABS says.

AAP Newswire