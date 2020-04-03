Class action filed against Treasury Wine

5370537724001

Treasury Wine Estates says it has been sued in Supreme Court of Victoria by Slater + Gordon on behalf of shareholders who bought shares before it revised its guidance in January.

Treasury Wine Estate shares lost 26 per cent of their value on January 29, after the company said a glut of surplus wine in the United States meant it only expected its earnings to grow by five to 10 per cent, rather than the previously forecast 15 to 20 per cent range.