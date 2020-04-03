AAP Finance

Agents face jail for renter super advice

By AAP Newswire

An aerial image shows properties in Rose Bay. - AAP

1 of 1

The corporate watchdog says real estate agents face jail time if they advise struggling tenants to consider dipping into their superannuation to pay rent.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission on Friday sent a letter to the real estate institutes in each state saying it was aware some real estate agents are advising tenants who are unable to pay their rent, or who may find themselves in such a situation in future, to consider applying for early release of their superannuation.

ASIC's letter comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison last weekend announced a six-month moratorium on residential and commercial evictions as an increasing number of people find themselves without work due to coronavirus lockdown measures.

ASIC warned any property agent found offering such superannuation advice to renters may be in breach of the Corporations Act and face a five-year prison term, a $126,000 fine, and a $1.26 million fine for their business.

"Tenants facing financial difficulty need sound financial guidance and potentially debt counselling," ASIC said.

"Specifically pointing them to and recommending them to consider the specific possibility of accessing superannuation is, again, likely to amount to a breach of the Act."

ASIC said financial advice must only be provided by qualified and licensed financial advisers, or financial counsellors, not by real estate agents who neither hold the requisite licence, nor are an authorised representative of an Australian Financial Services Licensee.

Latest articles

News

Big changes to the Good Friday Appeal in wake of coronavirus

THE Good Friday Appeal is going to look very different this year. For a start, you won’t be seeing door-to-door collections or tin rattlers at traffic lights – all coronavirus collateral damage. But even though the tins won’t be...

Brayden May
News

MP urges Echuca residents to look after mental health

MEMBER for Murray Plains Peter Walsh is encouraging community members to look after their mental health and check in with loved ones and neighbours as work continues to combat the spread of COVID-19. “If you are worried about coronavirus and...

Ivy Jensen
News

Echuca brothers celebrate birthdays with virtual party

ARCHIE and Charlie Flanigan have a tradition for their birthdays. They always have a party with their extended family. Sadly, isolation restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic has meant the young brothers are stuck at home with no visitors...

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

Finance

RBA held recession fears before rate cut

The Reserve Bank feared at least two quarters of economic contraction when deciding to cut the cash rate to a record low at its ad hoc meeting in March.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Webjet to raise $275m to weather virus

Webjet will raise $275 million to deal with the impact of the coronavirus and government travel restrictions on its business.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Job vacancies dip slightly before COVID-19

A seasonally adjusted quarterly decline in jobs vacancies reflects reduced vacancies for some of the businesses affected by bushfires, the ABS says.

AAP Newswire