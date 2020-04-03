Agents face jail for renter super advice

5370537724001

The corporate watchdog says real estate agents face jail time if they advise struggling tenants to consider dipping into their superannuation to pay rent.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission on Friday sent a letter to the real estate institutes in each state saying it was aware some real estate agents are advising tenants who are unable to pay their rent, or who may find themselves in such a situation in future, to consider applying for early release of their superannuation.