AAP Finance

NZ freezes dividends to Australia’s big 4

By AAP Newswire

Composite image of Australia's 'big four' banks - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's big four banks won't be able to receive dividends from their Kiwi subsidiaries during the coronavirus crisis as New Zealand's central bank takes steps to protect its financial system.

The banks have also agreed not to redeem any tier one capital instruments they had sold to investors until the crisis is over, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Thursday.

ANZ said this request would prevent it from redeeming $NZ500 million in capital notes in May, although it still would make interest payments on those notes and has the option of turning them into ordinary shares.

"This initiative further supports the stability of the financial system by maintaining higher levels of capital during the period of falling economic activity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic," deputy governor and general manager for financial stability Geoff Bascand said.

The RBNZ said it would also defer the start of increased capital requirements and other regulatory initiatives to allow the country's banks to focus on lending.

It will further introduce a new longer-term funding scheme for the banking system to promote liquidity by ensuring access to funding for banks at low interest rates for up to 3 years duration.

"New Zealand's financial system remains sound, with strong capital and liquidity buffers," Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said .

"We are confident that the financial system is well placed to respond to the impacts of coronavirus."

Commonwealth Bank said it had "strong surplus capital" and so was well-placed to absorb the suspension of dividends from its ASB subsidiary.

NAB said it didn't anticipate the suspension of dividends from its Bank of New Zealand subsidiary would affect its Tier 1 capital position.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Breathing new life into a crumbling Tatura home

For more than a decade, a ‘for sale’ sign stood stagnant in front of a crumbling Tatura home. Story: Jessica Ball Photography: Rodney Braithwaite G aping holes in the floor, a leaky roof and a corner jacked up to keep the 100-year-old structure...

Jessica Ball
Lifestyle

Mooroopna livewire stays connected

Vicky Scott is a bundle of energy with connections to countless community groups, but her favourite place is somewhere calm and peaceful, with maybe a little touch of Mr Darcy to perk things up. John Lewis spoke to the Mooroopna livewire whose glass...

John Lewis
Lifestyle

Dancing queen is taking centre stage

Making her way in the big, wide world is 18-year-old Nathalia dancing queen Kasey Brinsdon, who talks to Weekend Life about finding her passion, managing stress and how she copes with the ups and downs of a full-time dance course. Pursuing her...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Webjet to raise $275m to weather virus

Webjet will raise $275 million to deal with the impact of the coronavirus and government travel restrictions on its business.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Soul Pattinson half-year profit down

Investment house W. H. Soul Pattinson says its regular profit after tax dropped 33 per cent to $124.7 million, but it has managed to increase its dividend.

AAP Newswire
Finance

RBA held recession fears before rate cut

The Reserve Bank feared at least two quarters of economic contraction when deciding to cut the cash rate to a record low at its ad hoc meeting in March.

AAP Newswire