CBA increases coronavirus support

AAP Finance
CBA increases coronavirus supportBy AAP Newswire
5370537724001
Commonwealth Bank has further bolstered its coronavirus support for home loan and credit card customers.
The bank on Thursday announced it will make a one-time payment to all customers who are receiving a home loan deferral because of the coronavirus.
Group executive Angus Sullivan said this meant for an average loan of $350,000, CBA would be refunding approximately $45 to offset the effect of interest on interest over the six-month period.