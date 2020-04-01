AAP Finance

Building approvals climbed 19.9% in Feb

By AAP Newswire

Two builders on a work site - AAP

1 of 1

Home building approvals soared by almost 20 per cent in February but the industry is bracing for a fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 19.9 per cent surge was largely credited to approvals for units in Victoria, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

House approvals, however, fell by 0.8 per cent to 8,577 for the month.

The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has left thousands of Australians without jobs, is expected to greatly affect the numbers in the next few months.

Latest articles

News

Another confirmed COVID-19 case brings Greater Shepparton total to eight

Another case of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton has been confirmed by the state’s health department. The case brings the total in the region to eight. Two patients at GV Health are currently being treated for COVID-19. No details have been released...

Shepparton News
News

Dentists close their doors to non-urgent patients

Local dental clinics have shut their doors to non-urgent patients under new coronavirus regulations. From Monday, all non-urgent dental procedures across the state have been placed on hold for the next three months. Under the COVID-19 Level 3...

Morgan Dyer
News

Teddy bears in Shepparton’s windows are bringing joy to kids

The movement drew its inspiration from the hugely popular children’s book We’re Going on a Bear Hunt

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Some companies shine amid market carnage

While Australia’s share market has slumped more than 28 per cent since the start of the year, some companies are thriving amid the coronavirus crisis.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Retail bleeds jobs, Lew defies landlords

Solomon Lew says Premier Investments will not pay rent during a virus-necessitated shutdown of its stores as thousands of retailers across the nation shed jobs.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Soul Pattinson half-year profit down

Investment house W. H. Soul Pattinson says its regular profit after tax dropped 33 per cent to $124.7 million, but it has managed to increase its dividend.

AAP Newswire