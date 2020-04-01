AAP Finance

Petrol to fall below $1 per litre: NRMA

By AAP Newswire

A Caltex service station in Melbourne - AAP

1 of 1

Motorists can expect fuel prices to fall below $1 per litre across the country in the next two to three weeks.

While some petrol stations have been offering ethanol fuel for less than 90 cents per litre, the NRMA expects the price of regular unleaded to drop to similar levels due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Adelaide, the price of regular unleaded has already dropped below the $1 mark and Perth is expected to follow this week.

Global oil prices are at the lowest level since December 2003, according to the NRMA.

Motorists are buying less fuel due to the pandemic, which has prompted travel restrictions and led to many Australians losing their jobs.

Latest articles

News

Dentists close their doors to non-urgent patients

Local dental clinics have shut their doors to non-urgent patients under new coronavirus regulations. From Monday, all non-urgent dental procedures across the state have been placed on hold for the next three months. Under the COVID-19 Level 3...

Morgan Dyer
News

Teddy bears in Shepparton’s windows are bringing joy to kids

The movement drew its inspiration from the hugely popular children’s book We’re Going on a Bear Hunt

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton’s Australian National Piano Award postponed

The 2020 Australian National Piano Award has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Award board member Judy Longley from Shepparton said the biennial award due to take place at Shepparton’s Riverlinks Eastbank from September...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Some companies shine amid market carnage

While Australia’s share market has slumped more than 28 per cent since the start of the year, some companies are thriving amid the coronavirus crisis.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Retail bleeds jobs, Lew defies landlords

Solomon Lew says Premier Investments will not pay rent during a virus-necessitated shutdown of its stores as thousands of retailers across the nation shed jobs.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Soul Pattinson half-year profit down

Investment house W. H. Soul Pattinson says its regular profit after tax dropped 33 per cent to $124.7 million, but it has managed to increase its dividend.

AAP Newswire