Fonterra Feb milk exports from NZ drop 6%

Fonterra says its New Zealand milk exports in February fell 6.1 per cent and it will ramp up ethanol production to help sanitiser manufacturers cope with a surge in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Auckland-based company said on Wednesday it would make an additional 220,000 litres of high-grade ethanol, on top of the 375,000 litres it has already provided in recent weeks to help with the supply of sanitiser.