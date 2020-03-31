AAP Finance

Star, G8 and SRG latest to defer dividends

By AAP Newswire

Signage outside the Star Casino in Sydney - AAP

1 of 1

Star Entertainment Group, G8 Education and SRG Global are the latest companies to defer their payouts to shareholders as they cope with lockdown measures that have devasted their businesses.

G8 Education says it will pay its final dividend in October rather than April, while Star is deferring its payout from April to July.

"As part of its cash management planning, the Board considers this a prudent step to maintain liquidity and protect long-term shareholder value," G8 Education said.

The company said it had implemented a range of additional health, hygiene and safety practices across its early childhood education centres.

The Star meanwhile said it would defer payment of its interim dividend for three months as it copes with the lockdown measures, which have forced it to close its casinos and stand down 90 per cent of its workforce.

The Star says it will now pay its interim dividend on July 2 rather than April 1, and will not pay a final dividend as it tries to position the company for a post COVID-19 recovery.

Construction engineering company SRG Global meanwhile says it would withdraw its guidance and defer its payout from April to October.

"SRG Global is in a solid financial position with significant available liquidity and headroom in its bank covenants," SRG said.

"The Company maintains strong relations with its lenders and all bank facilities are not due for review until early FY22."

SRG said it was continuing to deliver most services in construction, asset services and mining services, except in New Zealand due to a level-four shutdown.

At 1245 AEDT, G8 shares were up 17.9 per cent to 82.5 cents; SGR shares were up 9.8 per cent to $2.24 and Star shares were up 10.5 per cent to $2.255.

Latest articles

News

Young Shepparton woman takes on senior role with Girl Guides Victoria

At just 20 years of age, Shepparton’s Mandhree Ekanayake is the youngest and first culturally diverse Victorian Girl Guide to hold the role of assistant state commissioner. After calling the 3rd Shepparton Girl Guides home for nearly 10 years...

Liz Mellino
News

Health funds delay price hike

Members of private health insurance funds can breathe a sigh of relief, thanks to the annual price rise being placed on hold. All private health insurance funds have agreed to postpone the next round of increases for at least six months due to the...

Morgan Dyer
News

Lemnos mask maker hires local staff and commissions Echuca machines

Australia’s only mask manufacturing company, Med-Con, near Shepparton, has hired 18 new staff from Greater Shepparton and is set to hire 11 more as the company started 24-hour production yesterday. Med-Con’s latest hiring blitz will bring the...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Some companies shine amid market carnage

While Australia’s share market has slumped more than 28 per cent since the start of the year, some companies are thriving amid the coronavirus crisis.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Retail bleeds jobs, Lew defies landlords

Solomon Lew says Premier Investments will not pay rent during a virus-necessitated shutdown of its stores as thousands of retailers across the nation shed jobs.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Soul Pattinson half-year profit down

Investment house W. H. Soul Pattinson says its regular profit after tax dropped 33 per cent to $124.7 million, but it has managed to increase its dividend.

AAP Newswire