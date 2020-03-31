Wesfarmers’ $130m profit from Coles stake

5370537724001

Wesfarmers expects to make a $130 million pre-tax profit as it prepares to sell down another stake in Coles Group to shore up its balance sheet

Wesfarmers, which owns Bunnings, Kmart, Officeworks and other businesses, told the market late on Monday of the impending sale of a 5.2 per cent stake in the supermarket, worth $1.06 billion.