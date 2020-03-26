AAP Finance

Soul Pattinson half-year profit down

By AAP Newswire

Washington H. Soul Pattison - AAP

1 of 1

Diversified investment house Washington H. Soul Pattinson says its regular profit fell by a third to $124.7 million in the six months to January 31.

The company posted a 71.5 per cent decline in statutory profit for the half-year to 50.98 million, which includes non-regular items from a year ago such as the sale of 160 Pitt Street and the write-off by TPG of their aborted mobile network rollout.

However, its preferred metric - the gross value of its portfolio, increased 0.2 per cent in that period.

It noted that since February 1 through Wednesday, its share price has declined 10.7 per cent compared to a 29.7 per cent plunge in the All Ordinaries index amid the coronavirus crisis.

"We are pleased that the diversification of the portfolio and focus on resilient businesses which can perform well even in difficult conditions has placed WHSP in a good position to weather the storm we are seeing in financial markets," Chairman Robert Millner said.

Its biggest investment, TPG, is a consumer staples business that should see more demand for its products as people are increasingly working remotely, Mr Millner said.

TPG's impending merger with Vodafone will allow it to offer value-focused products that will become increasingly attractive, Mr Millner said.

He was also optimistic about Soul Pattinson's investments in Brickworks and pharmaceutical companies Apex and API.

Soul Pattinson announced a fully-franked interim dividend of 25 cents per share, up from 24 cents per share a year ago.

Mr Millner said the investment house was cautious during during the bull run last year and positioned itself to make new investments during any market correction.

He believes it would be able to increase its dividend again later this year, even as many other ASX-listed companies will be cutting theirs.

At 1146 AEDT, Soul Pattinson's share price had rise 2.2 per cent to $19.67.

WASHINGTON H SOUL PATTINSON HALF YEAR:

* Regular profit after tax down 33.2 pct to $124.7 million

* Statutory profit after tax down 71.5 pct to $51 million.

* Revenue up 0.3 pct to $725.5 million

* Fully franked interim dividend of 25 cents, up from 24 cents year ago.

Latest articles

News

Kialla nursery adapts, grows in popularity amid lockdown measures

As the saying goes, gardening is cheaper than therapy - and you get free tomatoes too. Shepparton residents are taking the saying seriously, as nurseries and DIY warehouses are selling out of vegetable seedlings. Gardening and vegie patch-growing...

Ed McLeish
News

Third confirmed COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its third confirmed case of COVID-19. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the person recently returned from overseas and presented to GV Health’s Emergency Department and was then assessed in the Acute Respiratory Clinic on Monday.

Madi Chwasta
News

Provide feedback on Maude St Mall designs

Read more on the Maude St Mall redevelopment

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Home loan customers to get payment break

Australia’s major banks are allowing home loan and small business customers to defer their loan repayments amid fallout from the worsening coronavirus crisis.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Rio Tinto to slow mining as lockdowns loom

Rio Tinto is shuttering its furnaces at its mineral sands mine in South Africa and slowing work in Quebec as governments institute coronavirus lockdowns.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Santos, Fortescue confident amid turmoil

Australia’s second-largest independent oil and gas producer, Santos, says it can survive $25 oil for years, while Fortescue says iron ore shipments continue.

AAP Newswire