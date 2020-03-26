AAP Finance

Virgin redundancies to top 1000: CEO

By AAP Newswire

A Virgin counter at Brisbane Airport - AAP

1 of 1

Virgin Australia boss Paul Scurrah says more than 1,000 of the workers it has stood down this week will probably be made redundant as the airline grounds planes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Virgin Australia on Wednesday said it has suspended 8,000 of its 10,000 workers as it slashed domestic flights.

"This is the worst airline crisis the world has ever seen," Mr Scurrah on Thursday told ABC TV.

He said Virgin was talking to major employers about trying to find work for its affected employees.

All 8,000 affected staff have been encouraged to take leave, and consider leave without pay.

The remaining workers are providing essential services such as transporting critical freight.

The federal government last week provided a $715 million rescue package for airlines.

The government will forgo fuel excise, air service charges and regional security fees.

On Wednesday night, shoe retailer Accent Group said it will close all stores from Friday for four weeks.

Its outlets include The Athlete's Foot, Hype DC and Platypus Shoes.

All store staff and most office workers will be stood down without pay.

Accent will continue trading online and through its wholesale operations.

Casino operator Star Entertainment Group stood down most of its workforce with 8,100 workers suspended.

Mosaic brands - the owner of Noni B, Rivers and Katies - said it will stand down 6,800 employees across 1,300 stores.

Hospitality groups including Justin Hemmes' Merrivale empire and The Federal Group have also suspended thousands of employees.

Latest articles

News

In the Archives: Waters receives statewide school sport honour

Elizabeth Routledge of Benalla finally met up with penfriend Teresa Math from Tutong in Bruni with whom she has been exchanging letters with for the past 35 years.

Benalla Ensign
News

Victorian schools, pubs and clubs closed for at least three weeks, police to enforce new rules

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has urged Victorians to stay at home and heed warnings as closures are implemented across the state in a bid to contain coronavirus. A dedicated taskforce of 500 police officers will enforce Victoria’s coronavirus...

Simon Ruppert
News

Emergency relief for self-quarantined from state government

Victorians self-isolating due to coronavirus (COVID-19) with no access to food and essential supplies will receive emergency relief packages under a program introduced by the Victorian Government. The program will support people in mandatory...

Simon Ruppert

MOST POPULAR

Finance

CBA drops fixed home loan rate to 2.29%

Commonwealth Bank won’t change its standard variable rate for home loans, but is cutting its fixed home loan rate by 70 basis points.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Home loan customers to get payment break

Australia’s major banks are allowing home loan and small business customers to defer their loan repayments amid fallout from the worsening coronavirus crisis.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Rio Tinto to slow mining as lockdowns loom

Rio Tinto is shuttering its furnaces at its mineral sands mine in South Africa and slowing work in Quebec as governments institute coronavirus lockdowns.

AAP Newswire