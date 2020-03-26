AAP Finance

World Bank, IMF urge debt relief for poor

By AAP Newswire

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have urged official bilateral creditors to provide immediate debt relief to the world's poorest countries as they grapple with severe consequences of the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

In a joint statement, the institutions called on official bilateral creditors to immediately suspend debt payments from International Development Association (IDA) countries, if requested.

Those countries, home to a quarter of the world's population and two-thirds of the world's population living in extreme poverty, will be hardest hit by the pandemic, they said.

"This will help with IDA countries' immediate liquidity needs to tackle challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak and allow time for an assessment of the crisis impact and financing needs for each country," the IMF and the World Bank said.

Most of the 76 countries receiving IDA support have gross national income per capita of below $US1,175 ($A1,975), a threshold that is updated annually.

The World Bank and the IMF said suspending debt payments, consistent with national laws of the creditor countries, would provide "a global sense of relief for developing countries" and send a strong signal to financial markets.

They urged the world's 20 largest economies (G20) to support their call for action.

G20 leaders are due to hold a virtual summit on Thursday to discuss an action plan to deal with the worsening pandemic.

