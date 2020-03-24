Rio Tinto to slow mining as lockdowns loom

Rio Tinto says it will halt mining in South Africa and slow its work in Canada as governments around the world take action to contain the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The mining giant says it will on Thursday halt its mineral sands mining at Richards Bay Minerals in South Africa for 21 days, in line with a government lockdown directive.

Mining furnaces will be put on care and maintenance mode to avoid damage to their continuous operation, and it is too soon to speculate on when operations might resume, Rio Tinto said.

In Quebec, industrial complexes such as Rio Tinto's aluminium smelters and titanium oxide mine are considered essential activities so won't have to close but must reduce business activity to a minimum.

Rio Tinto chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques said the company supported action taken by various governments to address the threat of the virus and would work with employees, customers, communities and suppliers to minimise any disruption.

"The health and safety of our people is Rio Tinto's key priority," he said.

At 1545 AEDT, Rio Tinto shares were down 0.4 per cent to $78.39.

South32 meanwhile said it was seeking clarification from the South African government over the shutdown and whether its coal and aluminium operations would have an exemption as essential businesses.

The company said it was withdrawing guidance for its South African operations, given the uncertainty.

South32 chief executive Graham Kerr said the company hadn't experienced interruptions at any of its other operations.

South32 shares were up 6.6 per cent to $1.775.

Elsewhere in the resources sectors, Viva Energy, which operates petrol stations under the Shell brand, said the impacts of Covid-19 on its business remained uncertain.

Demand for aviation fuel had slackened substantially but so far demand for petrol had been relatively stable.

"We expect to see some impacts to retail and commercial sales demand over time, although this remains uncertain and will depend on the scope and duration of reduced economic and social activity,"' Viva Energy said.

Viva Energy said it had a strong balance sheet with net debt of just $137.4 million, out of a total debt facility of US$700 million ($A1.18 billion), and so was in a strong position to manage the Covid-19 response.

Viva Energy shares were up 5.8 per cent to $1.27.