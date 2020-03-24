AAP Finance

ACCC grants powers to counter panic-buying

By AAP Newswire

A toilet paper aisle in a Woolworths Supermarket. - AAP

1 of 1

The competition watchdog is giving supermarket rivals amnesty to coordinate supply and logistics so vulnerable consumers aren't left empty handed amid unprecedented coronavirus panic-buying.

The ACCC announced Tuesday that Coles, Woolworths, Aldi, IGA supplier Metcash and others would be given temporary permission to cooperate when liaising with manufacturers, suppliers, and transport and logistics providers to keep their shelves adequately stocked during the pandemic.

The interim rules do not allow supermarkets to agree on retail prices for products while grocery retailers, suppliers, manufacturers and transport groups can choose to opt out of any arrangements.

Competition law usually prohibits certain market conduct between supermarkets and the new agreement essentially provides temporary protection from prosecution and during this "unprecedented demand for groceries".

"This (agreement) is essentially due to unnecessary panic buying, and the logistics challenge this presents, rather than an underlying supply problem," ACCC chair Rod Sims said on Tuesday.

Panic buying has resulted in surging sales at supermarkets in recent weeks but many stores have faced periods without essential items - such as toilet paper and non-perishable foods - being available.

Most outlets have imposed limits on the take home of certain products while Coles and Woolworths have limited store access to the elderly and vulnerable on the first hour of trade every weekend.

Coles on Tuesday extended its Community Hour initiative to also allow doctors, nurses, paramedics, hospital and ambulance staff, police, firefighters and emergency service workers access the store early on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

From Thursday, emergency services and health workers holding an AHPRA card, their workplace ID, or wearing their work uniform will be allowed into Coles early.

Latest articles

National

Bikie gets more jail time for guard attack

A bikie who assaulted a West Australian prison guard, causing him significant injuries, has been sentenced to more than two years in jail.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW introduces emergency COVID-19 bill

Police could arrest people suspected of breaching COVID-19 public health orders under an emergency NSW bill which has some “extraordinary” amendments.

AAP Newswire
National

Corporation offers retailers rent relief

Retailers in Brisbane’s South Bank Parklands are being offered rent relief to stem the impact of the economic downturn from the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

CBA drops fixed home loan rate to 2.29%

Commonwealth Bank won’t change its standard variable rate for home loans, but is cutting its fixed home loan rate by 70 basis points.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Home loan customers to get payment break

Australia’s major banks are allowing home loan and small business customers to defer their loan repayments amid fallout from the worsening coronavirus crisis.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Santos, Fortescue confident amid turmoil

Australia’s second-largest independent oil and gas producer, Santos, says it can survive $25 oil for years, while Fortescue says iron ore shipments continue.

AAP Newswire