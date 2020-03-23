AAP Finance

Tianqi postpones Aussie lithium plant plan

By AAP Newswire

Lithium-ion batteries - AAP

1 of 1

Tianqi Lithium Corp, one of the world's biggest lithium producers, says it has postponed commissioning of the first phase of its flagship Australian processing plant due to rising liquidity problems after the coronavirus outbreak.

The Chinese firm started production from what was slated to be the world's largest facility for lithium hydroxide, used in batteries for electric vehicles, in September 2019, with the ramp-up of the 24,000 tonnes per year first phase in Kwinana, Western Australia, expected to take between 12 and 18 months.

But Tianqi, which last month admitted having difficulty paying back loans taken out for the $US4.1 billion ($A7.1 billion) purchase of a 23.8 per cent stake in Chilean miner SQM in 2018, said its "tight liquidity situation" had intensified since the start of 2020 due to the virus outbreak.

The commissioning of the first phase of the lithium hydroxide plant had therefore been postponed, Tianqi said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in response to questions from the securities regulator in its home province of Sichuan, without providing a further timeline.

The Kwinana plant is one of a number of metals projects around the world to be impacted by the coronavirus, which has infected more than 305,000 people globally and has resulted in both miners and smelters reducing operations.

Lithium hydroxide prices are at $US10.25 per kg, according to the London Metal Exchange and price reporting agency Fastmarkets, down from $US15-$US17 per kg in March 2019, as ample supply swamps weak demand.

Tianqi had flagged a delay to the Kwinana project's second phase in September amid falling prices, which - together with a 2.2 billion yuan ($A535 million) impairment provision for the SQM investment - will put the Chinese company on track to swing to a net loss of 2.8 billion yuan in 2019.

On Sunday, Tianqi also said its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor on the project, Perth-based MSP Engineering, had lodged a claim with Western Australia's Supreme Court seeking $A36.11 million from Tianqi's Australian unit over an unpaid invoice.

Tianqi said it disputed the claim and that the two sides were discussing how to resolve the matter.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation. While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are...

Liz Mellino
News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can’t stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery. This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can...

James Bennett
News

Shepparton’s buses are running as normal with extra cleaning

Shepparton’s buses are operating, business as usual - but with a new cleaning protocol - amid the coronavirus outbreak. Shepparton Dyson driver Tony Johnston said drivers had been instructed to clean the bus at least four times a day with...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Finance

CBA drops fixed home loan rate to 2.29%

Commonwealth Bank won’t change its standard variable rate for home loans, but is cutting its fixed home loan rate by 70 basis points.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Qantas to cut 90% of international flights

Qantas and Jetstar will make much larger cuts to domestic and international flying schedules.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Home loan customers to get payment break

Australia’s major banks are allowing home loan and small business customers to defer their loan repayments amid fallout from the worsening coronavirus crisis.

AAP Newswire