Aust small businesses to get loan relief

Small businesses impacted by the coronavirus crisis will be able to defer their loan repayments for six months under a plan put forward by the banking industry.

"This is a multi-billion-dollar lifeline for small businesses when they need it most, to help keep the doors open and keep people in jobs," Australian Banking Association chief executive Anna Bligh said on Friday.

"All that a business has to do is register their need with their bank," Ms Bligh said.

Friday's announcement follows the Reserve Bank cutting the interest rate to a record-low of 0.25 per cent in an historic suite of measures to offset a likely loss of jobs and income during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia's small businesses collectively have $100 billion in loans and this bailout could put up to $8 billion back in their pockets, she said.

Small businesses need relief and "they can rest assured their banks have got their bank," she said.

There's no set definition in the relief package over businesses are eligible, Ms Bligh said.

"We won't be looking to draw arbitrary lines in the sand," she said. "Banks know who their small businesses are."

While small businesses are clearly in crisis, so far the banks haven't heard that their mortgage customers are having trouble making loan payments, she said.

The bailout package was designed in consultation with the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

Ms Bligh said for the past decade Australia's banking system had worked to increase its capital buffers in the event of a rainy day.

Regulators were now telling them it was appropriate to draw those buffers down now that that rainy day has now arrived, she said.

A key plank of the RBA's support package announced Thursday was the creation of a $90 billion lending facility to banks for small and medium businesses, adding to a $15 billion loan scheme for small and medium lenders also announced by federal government.

Prudential regulator APRA, meanwhile, announced it will temporarily lower its expectations regarding bank capital ratios to ensure banks are well positioned to continue to provide credit to the economy in a coronavirus-affected environment

Commonwealth Bank on Thrsday cut its fixed-rate home loans to record-low levels but says it won't pass on any of the cash rate cut to its variable rate customers.

CBA cut its one-, two- and three-year fixed home loan rates by 70 basis points to 2.29 per cent, while making no changes to its standard variable rate home loans.