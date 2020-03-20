Telstra halts job cuts, suspends late fees

Telstra has frozen its job cutting program for six months, suspended late payment fees and disconnections, and will hire 1,000 temporary contractors to help counter the economic toll of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The telco giant on Friday said it is also bringing forward $500 million capital expenditure from FY21 to increase its network capacity during the pandemic, and to help it accelerate the rollout of its 5G network.

Chief executive Andy Penn said the virus would likely have an impact on the company's balance sheet going forward, but said it was important for big business to "show leadership and contribute to the national response".

"Like many businesses it is expected to be material and will depend on how the situation and its impact on the economy and our customers evolves," Mr Penn said.

"While it is critical we maintain a strong position we also believe there are a range of additional initiatives we can undertake now to help support the broader economy."

Telstra said small businesses and consumers unable to pay their bills would not be charged late fees or disconnected until at least the end of April, at which point the company will review further.

These measures are in addition to unlimited data allowances on fixed broadband and extra mobile data for Telstra's consumer and small business customers, as well as extra paid leave for Telstra employees and casuals.

The 1,000 temporary staff hires will help the company handle a spike in call centre volumes.

The company committed to continuing its productivity program to reduce underlying fixed costs by $2.5 billion annually by the end of FY22 but will not cut jobs for the next six months.

At its first-half results last month Telstra said it had completed 6,900 of the 8,000 net job cuts it first flagged in June 2018.

Telstra's current outlook remains within the range of its FY20 guidance, which it changed in September to reflect the delay in peak headwinds from the National Broadband Network rollout to FY21.

The FY20 outlook is outlook is, however, at the bottom end of the range for both free cash flow and underlying earnings, and the bottom end of the $0 to $500 million range for growth in underlying earnings, excluding the in-year NBN headwind.

Telstra shares lost 0.92 per cent to $3.24 by 1053 AEDT and are down 8.47 per cent for the year.

In comparison, the wider sharemarket has fallen by more than a third in that time and some retailers and airliners have shed even more.

Travel bans and tightening social quarantine measures have taken a particular toll on airlines and tourism firms.

A slew of other companies have withdrawn earnings guidance and delayed or scrapped dividend payments as they brace for a virus-driven economic recession.

National air carrier Qantas was criticised by unions on Thursday for standing down 20,000 - or two thirds - of its staff and flagging "inevitable" periods without pay for some during an unprecedented hit to air travel.